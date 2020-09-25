Sierra Leone: Cyber Officer Testifies in Blyden's Alleged Defamation Matter

Detective Police Constable, 588 Alpha Sesay, attached at the Cybercrime Unit, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has on Monday, 21st September 2020, tendered what he described as evidential exhibit in the on-going investigation of the alleged defamation involving Dr.Sylvia Blyden and Hussein Muckson.

DPC Alpha Sesay whose duty at the Cyber Unit includes analysing call logs from mobile companies, collecting and analysing digital evidence, recalled on the 9th of May, 2020, whiles on duty at the aforementioned unit, he received a call from the Operations Officer at CID, Superintendent Mohamed Kugba Alieu, to examine assorted computers and mobile phones on behalf of both accused persons.

DPC Sesay further testified that he received one camera, one memory card, card readers and apple iPad from the first accused, and also received one HP laptop, which belongs to the second accused.

He said as per request, they were asked to do a forensic investigation into the items and bring out their findings, adding that they were able to retrieve evidential materials from the items of the first accused.

He said they retrieved 18 WhatsApp videos and audio messages lodged in a memory stick, adding that they also discovered pictorial evidences in the second accused's mobile phone via a WhatsApp group title 'Free Dr. Sylvia Blyden'.

All video and photos discovered were produced and tendered in court to from part of court evidences.

He also added that to ensure integrity they further cindered the videos, and that the ash value report were printed into hard copies.

He said they also visited the social media platforms of the first accused and screenshot the messages she sent.

Prosecuting counsel Yusifu Sesay disclosed that the cyber unit was in possession of a 4G memory stick, which was not before the court.

He, however, requested for an adjournment to enable him bring the said memory stick in court.

Defence counsel Charles Francis Margai requested that Magistrate Hannah Bonnie orders the prosecution to make available all documents they have tendered in court so that he will have time to go through them.

Magistrate Hannah Bonnie granted the request and adjourned the matter to the 12th of October 2020 for further hearing.

Dr Sylvia Olayinka Blyden was charged with ten counts of Defamatory and Seditious Libel and Incitement to the Perversion of Justice.