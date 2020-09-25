Sierra Leone: Defense to File a No Case Submission in Koblo Queen Matter

23 September 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Jeneba A Conteh

Defense counsel, Lawyer Pious Sesay in the ongoing preliminary investigation of one Sheik Umar Karabkay Conteh, who allegedly insulted PC Koblo Queen 11 of Lunsar,has on Wednesday,16th September, disclosed that he will file a no case submission on behalf of his client before Magistrate Hannah Bonnie at the Pademba Road Court No. 1.

The accused is before the court on four count charges of perverting the course of justice contrary to law, public insult and provocation contrary to Section 2 of the Public Order Act No. 32 of 1965, making use of abusive language contrary to Section 3 (1) of the Public Order Act No. 46 of 1965, among others.

Police alleged that the accused on Sunday, 8th March, 2020, at No. 1 Magazine cut, Grass field in Freetown, being a son of one accused person, who is standing trail for alleged conspiracy to commit a murder, and other related offences, made certain remarks, 'na buff case, total buff case... this system is under our control' on Facebook against PC Koblo Queen 11, to pervert the course of justice.

Police further alleged that the accused on the 30the March, 2020, and on diverse dates between the 25th June, did use threatening language against PC Koblo Queen 11 on Facebook.

Defense counsel Lawyer Pious Sesay's decision to file the said no case submission followed several testimonies from witnesses from across waterloo, and also the closure of the prosecution's case.

Initially, lawyer Sesay was of the view that the court was doing a summary trail on the matter and wanted to call their own witnesses to also testify, but Magistrate Bonnie noted that one of the offences- perverting the course of justice for which the accused stands charge, is a very serious.

Meanwhile, the matter was adjourned to the 25th September, 2020.

