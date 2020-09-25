Sierra Leone: 13 Makeni Rioters Sent Back to Prison

On Tuesday, 232d September, 2020, Magistrate Mark Ngegba presiding at Pademba Road Court No. 2, relocated the 13 Makeni rioters including, Amadu Kamara, Idrissa Koroma, Thamiu Kamara and ten others back to the Male Correctional Centre.

They accused persons were charged with seven counts of conspiracy to commit felony, carrying offensive weapon, disorderly behaviour, among other offences, but they have denied the charges.

The state alleges that the accused persons between Friday 17th and Saturday 18th July, 2020, within the Makeni City, Bombali District, conspired with other persons unknown to commit felony to wit carrying offensive weapons.

The state prosecutor also claims that the accused persons also injured innocent people and maliciously damaged property worth thirty nine million, seven hundred thousand Leones, belonging to the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) regional office at No.7 Kamal Street.

He also alleges in count seven that the first accused maliciously damaged a property belonging to the Electricity Generation and Transmission Company (EGTC) at Nicole Street.

Led in evidence by state counsel Yusuf Isaac Sesay, Detective Police Constable 9268 Joseph Jay Collins, attached to the Major Incident Unit, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters, who continue his testimony, recalled on the 18TH August, 2020.

While being cross examined by lead defense counsel, Wara Serry Kamal, the witness said he was the one who charged the accused persons with the offenses of conspiracy and others, adding that he was not in Makeni when the incident took place.

The witness said that when he puts the charges to the accused persons they denied. He continues that it was illegal for the 1st accused to enter into the EDSA compound because he had no business there.

He said the 1st accused broke the back-gate and entered into the EDSA compound to commit a crime which he was arrested for by the security.

He was also asked if he made clarification to ascertain whether the 1st accused visited his friend (Obaya) in the ESDA compound, he said there was no need because the said friend did not stay there.

He concluded that he was the one who put the charges to the 1st accused.

After the witness was cross examined on behalf of the 1st accused, the state prosecutor asked the Bench to adjourn the matter, because the defense counsel wanted to cross examine the witness based on how he charged the accused persons.

He also informed the Bench that he had other matters at the High Court.

Before the adjourned date, Lawyer Wara Serry Kamal renewed her application for bail on behalf of the accused persons.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Ngegba denied them bail and adjourned the matter to Monday, 28th September for further cross examination.