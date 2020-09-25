Kenya: City Line Shift to Cost Kenya Power U.S.$9 Million

Kenya Power workers disconnecting electricity supply to more than 50 homes in Meru in an operation aimed at stamping out illegal connections (file photo).

Kenya Power will spend Sh1.08 billion to relocate its electricity lines along the section between Mlolongo on Mombasa road and James Gichuru road to pave the way for-set up of the Nairobi Expressway.

The budget for the project to be completed before December means the power distributor will spend at least Sh10 million for every kilometre of power line moved along the 27.1 kilometre stretch.

The firm has a combined 106 kilometres of high voltage (66kV), medium voltage (11kV), and low voltage cables between the affected area.

The bill, which will be footed by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), will also entail relocation of 28 transformers serving the area where no substation will be affected.

Kenya Power Managing Director Bernard Ngugi on Thursday said the utility firm had already relocated 17 kilometres of its power lines as part of the three-month exercise that will see 40.6 kilometres of the network buried to minimise interferences.

Expressway corridor

"Some of our customers within the estates along the expressway corridor will experience interruptions in power supply. However, the company is planning to minimise power interruptions by leveraging the live line maintenance technology, which relocates most of the lines without switching off supply," Mr Ngugi said.

The exercise, which commenced earlier this month, will see 60 Kenya Power staff deployed along the stretch where another team from four external underground cabling contractors will be engaged. Kenya Power will also use the opportunity to bury its high voltage power lines to protect them from vandals in search of copper.

The firm has already put underground close to 600 kilometres of its network in Nairobi and other major towns as part of a Sh13 billion plan for Nairobi network improvement.

Yesterday, the Kenya Power board of directors chaired by Mahboub Maalim visited a section of the highway where the relocation exercise is already underway. He said the company was committed to ensuring the lines are removed within the timeline and with least interruption of supply.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Energy Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Before end of November

"We'll spend about Sh1 billion to relocate the lines and allow for the construction of the Expressway. The progress is good and we are optimistic it will be done before the end of November as per the deadline," Mr Maalim said.

The Sh1 billion budget underlines the cost burden linked to relocation of infrastructure among government agencies clashing on wayleaves due to change of infrastructure planning with delayed removal of data cables, water pipes and power lines sometimes pushing back project timelines.

KenHA is expected to oversee the construction of the Sh59 billion double-decker expressway by China Roads and Bridges Corporation and later find a private firm to operate the road and charge motorists for 27 years.