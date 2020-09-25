Ghana: Shakur Samed Crowned SWAG Amateur Boxer of the Year

24 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Black Bombers sensation, Shakur Samed has received the coveted award of 2019 Ghana's Amateur Boxer of the Year award by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) after a sterling performance that placed Ghana in the forefront of boxing in 2019.

Shakur, a member of the Samir family known for producing top quality boxers, notably Bastie and Issah Samir - beat a host of other prospects in Ghana's amateur division, after winning Ghana's only bronze medal in boxing at the 2019 Africa Games in Morocco.

The light heavyweight boxer displayed exceptional talents, with instinctive boxing skills at the Africa Games that won him the medal.

The fast rising shakur was part of Ghana's Junior Black Bombers team that stormed the Hungarian capital, Budapest in 2018 where they displayed high quality boxing talents.

Known for his fast pace, and heavy jabs, Shakur has been penciled for greatness in boxing circles, and has been rated as one of the most gifted boxers with the Black Bombers.

The MTN SWAG Awards, organized by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, seeks to recognise and appreciate athletes for a job well done in the year under review.

The 45th edition of the awards will be held at the SWISS Spirit Alisa Hotel on October 10, 2020, with strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols. -SWAG

