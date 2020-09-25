Ghana: First Lady Presents Medical Items to Legon Hospital

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, yesterday presented assorted items to the Legon Hospital in the Ayawaso West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The items, which include beds, bed sheets and blankets, washing powder and thermometer guns, formed part of the Rebecca Foundation's support aimed at improving health care at the hospital.

According to her, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has exerted so much pressure on most health facilities, hence the desire to provide the needed input to enable them to offer excellent health care to the people.

"The Legon Hospital is the first port of call for most residents, especially the university community, hence the effort of the First Lady's foundation to assist the hospital provide first class care for the area," she added.

Mrs Akufo-Addo urged the hospital authorities to channel all their needs through the Member of Parliament (MP) and the assembly for prompt action, adding that "The foundation was established to assist health facilities and other needy institutions."

The First Lady, at a durbar of chiefs and people at Bawaleshie after the presentation, promised to build a senior high school (SHS) and a community library and seek good job placement for the youth in area, including enlistment into the security agencies.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro-Owusu, who received the items on behalf of the hospital, thanked the First Lady for the support and urged other philanthropists to emulate the foundation's gesture for excellent health care for the people.

According to him, the university was planning to construct a paediatric unit for the hospital and appealed to the foundation to support them to achieve that dream.

The MP for the area, Ms Lydia Seyram Alhassan, commended the First Lady for the numerous projects her foundation had executed in her constituency and appealed for more to improve the socio-economic status of the people.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Sandra Owusu-Ahenkorah, said the government, through the assembly, had invested about GH¢2.5 million in the construction of selected town roads, three school feeding kitchens, six-unit class room blocks, distribution of computers to schools, award of 90 scholarships and the fencing and completion of schools.

She appealed to the foundation to support the assembly's dream of constructing an SHS in the area.