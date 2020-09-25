Ghana: ICC, UNDP Set Up Facility to Address Negative Impact of Pandemic

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Global Compact (UN Global Compact) and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) have established the COVID-19 Private Sector Global Facility, a global initiative and collaboration bringing together public and private sector partners to help local communities recover better from the pandemic.

Deutsche Post DHL Group, Microsoft Corp. and the PwC network ("PwC") have already joined the COVID-19 Private Sector Global Facility, and the initiative is open for other like-minded private sector organisations that want to contribute.

The Global Facility is a response to corporate calls to action for private sector leaders and governments to work together to address the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Initial projects will focus on the countries of Colombia, Ghana, the Philippines and Turkey.

It aims to co-create solutions that are tailored to the phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in a given area and the specificities of the local private sector and government context.

Guided by the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles and the Sustainable Development Goals, the Facility will support a multisectoral, whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to face the multidimensional nature of the crisis.

Recovery efforts will focus on how to rebuild more inclusive economies and societies, to set a new course for a socially just, low-carbon and climate resilient world where no one is left behind.

The COVID-19 Private Sector Global Facility was announced by UNDP Administrator, Achim Steiner at the SDG Business Forum during the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Mr. Steiner in a statement said "Solidarity to 'Recover Better Together' can boost our collective efforts not only to cope with the crisis but overcome it. UNDP's footprint across some 170 countries and territories, combined with the UN Global Compact's network of more than 10,000 companies and 68 Local Networks around the world, and the International Chamber of Commerce's network of over 45 million companies, multiplies our collective capacity and potential."

Ms. Sanda Ojiambo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact said "It is a moment of human tragedy and intense economic and social upheaval. But it is also a moment of possibility. Through partnerships like the COVID-19 Private Sector Global Facility we will support companies to recover better together from the pandemic and finally confront global inequality by taking action, as well as mitigate the worst impacts of a climate emergency that threatens all of humanity. Together we can construct a new paradigm of resilience."

The Secretary General of ICC, John W.H. Denton AO said "ICC's local networks can bring value to the cooperation by reaching small business owners who want to have their challenges understood, their ideas heard, and their efforts to Recover Better recognized and built upon by others. SMEs need a way to facilitate this vital exchange of ideas, learning and experience with each other and with organisations and institutions in a position to support them."

Ms Valentina Mintah, ICC Executive Board Member said "The Global Facility will provide practical support for the real economy, delivered through in-country projects targeted at the needs of SMEs. These will range from digital skills training to the delivery of major infrastructure projects. Ghana's inclusion in the initial four participating countries serves as a solid foundation for Africa, as the geographical scope expands and the Facility develops."

Mr Emmanuel Doni-Kwame, Secretary General of ICC Ghana said "The pandemic has radically changed the lives of entrepreneurs and their countries economic environment especially in Africa. As the focus is on Ghana, we are ready to support scale up this global impact initiative to help redefine the future of business."