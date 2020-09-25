Ghana: LiPF to Promote Livestock, Poultry Sectors

The 2020 edition of the Livestock, Poultry and Fisheries Training Tradeshow (LiPF) has been slated for September 25 to 26, 2020.

The event is expected to have the United States Department for Agriculture (USDA) and the Ghana Poultry Project (GPP) playing lead role in training, showcasing and promoting the livestock, poultry and fisheries production value chain in Ghana.

This year's event will take place at the Efua Sutherland Children's Park in Accra.

Ms Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director of the Agrihouse Foundation, organisers of the event in a statement issued in Accra yesterday described the event as not only an avenue to bridge the existing gap between the livestock subsector and the crop subsector, but also as a medium through which opportunities for job creation could be maximally exploited.

Ms Akosa said "our fervent determination is to see that Ghana fully harnesses the rich potential in its livestock sub-sector hence the decision to actualise this year's LiPF.

"We know very well the value it brings to our national economy and the investment opportunities it offers to our eager and teeming entrepreneurs; not to talk of the continuity it assures in the area of job creation once the event comes to stay," she said.

The statement said last year's event focused only on poultry adding that "this year's will see the inclusion of additional areas such as piggery, snail, fishery and rabbit.

The LIPF initiative which showcases Ghana's livestock wealth, also promotes the livestock, poultry and fisheries production value chain.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To further enrich its offering, the event now includes exhibitions and free training in animal production and livestock business, as well as industry best practices.

"So, this year's edition offers the privilege to people attending to easily identify the opportunities present in the livestock, poultry and fisheries subsector, whilst learning first hand from experts, how to harness these opportunities for lucrative economic engagement," the statement said.

The Chief of Party of the United States Department for Agriculture (USDA) Ghana Poultry Project (GPP), Carianne De Boer, said the livestock sector presents valuable opportunities that must be harnessed for Ghana's economic development.

She said "there is no better time than now to build our own efficiency, industry capacity and opportunity for all through livestock development."