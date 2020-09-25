South Africa: Big Questions Loom Over Gauteng's Billion-Rand ICU Field Hospitals

25 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

The Gauteng government has spent hundreds of millions of rands on 'barrack-style field hospitals' in anticipation of a Covid-19 surge which has already passed, with most of these nowhere near close to completion. Doctors say these structures were also not fit for purpose and warned billions more could be wasted. This suggests the construction of 1,400 additional ICU beds, a signature project of the provincial health department may turn out to be the biggest misspending of emergency health funds that has yet bedevilled the pandemic response.

In May 2020, in preparation for the anticipated high demand for ICU beds, the Gauteng government decided to expand its healthcare facilities by building a number of field hospitals to care for those with Covid-19. The province embarked on a programme that sought to increase its ICU bed capacity through the refurbishment of some existing facilities, as well as the building of four ICU field wards.

Despite commendable efforts to increase health infrastructure, a Maverick Citizen investigation reveals that the Gauteng government has spent nearly R200-million so far on "barrack-style field hospitals" that some experts believe are not fit for purpose, and worryingly are nowhere near complete despite the province passing its Covid-19 peak....

