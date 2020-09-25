Ghana: Mahama Suspends Bono Region Campaign Over Voters' Exhibition Complaints

Sunyani — The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has cut short his campaign tour of the Bono Region to respond to challenges concerning the ongoing voters' register exhibition exercise nationwide.

This is to enable the party hold a crucial meeting to deliberate on the issue, he however, promised he would return to the region to continue the tour when the issue was resolved.

When all was set for the NDC presidential candidate to pay a courtesy call on the Omanhene of Sunyani Traditional Area and his elders, an announcement came through that he was supposed to chair an emergency NDC meeting in Accra.

Former President Mahama briefing journalists here in Sunyani, explained that it became necessary for him to abandon the Bono Region campaign tour because a lot of voters in his strongholds in some parts of the country including the Greater Accra Region had their names missing from the register.

The former President also called on the international community to take keen interest in this year's elections expected to take place in Cote d'Ivoire and Mali, including Ghana, to ensure peace and stability in the respective countries.

"The international community must send election observers to come and supervise the upcoming elections to ensure that the processes were free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful," he stated.

Former President Mahama blamed the Electoral Commission (EC) for the seemingly confusion that had arisen from the compilation of the new voters' register ahead of the 2020 general election.

According to him, the EC ignored all cautions from opposition parties and civil society organisations for the compilation of the new voters' register, looking at the short time to the December elections but went ahead.

"Now we are not sure we are going to have a free, fair, credible and transparent voters' register before the December elections looking at what is happening now," former President Mahama decried.