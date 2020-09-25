Namibia: Navachab Mine Sets Up Quarantine Facility

24 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

QKR Navachab gold mine on Wednesday inaugurated a four-bed quarantine facility for its employees and their family members.

Managing director of the mine, George Botshiwe says the facility was constructed to reduce the burden on the government and in particular the Ministry of Health and Social Services in serving the community.

He said the facility will also encourage the 400-member staff to be tested for the novel coronavirus without fear, thus reducing the spread of the disease.

To date the mine has reported 15 cases among its employees of which eight have recovered fully while the seven active cases are in isolation.

"The mine supports government efforts to fight this pandemic. The health and safety of our employees remains priority and the mine has taken a number of proactive steps to protect employees, the local community and the business," said Botshiwe.

He added that the facility which is located on the mine's golf course and is fully compliant with the health ministry requirements, has been inspected and given the seal of approval.

"The ministry retains the right to, at any time inspect the facility as well as monitor the health of any patients referred to the facility and all protocols associated with a quarantine facility will be strictly adhered to," said Botshiwe.

According to Botshiwe, should the need arise, and space is available, members of the community who cannot self-isolate will also be served at the facility.

Karibib constituency councillor Melanie Ndjago, Erongo chief regional officer Habate Doeses, mayor of Karibib Titus Nabod, Erongo regional health director Anna Jonas, acting senior medical officer for Usakos district Dr JT Kabanga and Karibib town chief executive officer Lesley Goreseb attended the inauguration.

