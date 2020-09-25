Nigeria: Ize-Iyamu - I'm Not Under Pressure to Concede Defeat

25 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Adibe Emenyonu

Benin City — The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recently conducted governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has denied being under pressure from party leaders to accept defeat.

The APC governorship candidate has also debunked a report credited to a viral video, where he was begging the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to return to the APC.

He insisted the he has not begged Obaseki to return to APC because he was yet to decide on the next line of action after the governorship election.

Though the APC candidate was actually begging Obaseki as reported, but the video was in a reaction to the APC primary election, where he emerged the winner after Obaseki was disqualified and he left the party.

Ize-Iyamu was defeated by Governor Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Saturday's election adjudged to be free and fair by the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Both the APC and Buhari have since congratulated Obaseki, but the party's candidate, Ize-Iyamu has insisted that he was yet to decide on the next line of action.

Relying on a dependable party source, THISDAY had reported that the leadership of APC was mounting pressure on its candidate to accept his defeat by Obaseki.

Ize-Iyamu had on Wednesday in Abuja met with the APC Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, and his Kogi State counterpart, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

THISDAY gathered that the closed-door meeting with Ize-Iyamu took place at the Abuja residence of Buni.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, a source privy to the meeting said it was part of the efforts to persuade Ize-Iyamu to accept the outcome of the election.

The meeting also reportedly discussed the way forward for Ize-Iyamu.

But in a swift reaction, Ize-Iyamu in a statement issued yesterday his Director of Communication and Media, Mr. John Mayaki said, "I was shocked this morning when I saw reports saying I begged Obaseki to return to APC after the election. While immediately responding to it, another one emerged. I will restate that I never begged him to return after the election. I deliberately did not reply when I saw all that rumour on the social media with people tagging me in them.

"Now I saw another report in the media stating that APC leaders are mounting pressure on me to accept defeat. In all fairness to the National leadership of my party, they never mounted any pressure on me. So I wonder where their source got information from. The public reposes a lot of trust in the media for authentic information. What happens when this trust is betrayed?"

Meanwhile Ize-Iyamu reiterated his earlier position that he had not yet made up his mind on the next step to take.

"I already tweeted that I am studying the result and consulting widely on my next line of action. Speculative reporting must be condemned. When I make up my mind, I will let my supporters know. For now, patience is what I implore. Not violence, not anger will help us now. Dignity will manifest in how we bounce back from this minor setback," he said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.