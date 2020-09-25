Morocco: Covid-19 - Morocco Records 2,356 New Cases, 1,942 Recoveries Over Past 24 Hours

Rabat — Morocco has recorded 2,356 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 1,942 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the ministry of health said on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 110,099 while the number of cured people increases to 90,186, the ministry added in its daily update, adding that the recovery rate has reached 81.9%.

A total of 38 coronavirus-related deaths were registered during the same period, taking the death toll to 1,956, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.8%.

These fatalities were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (13), Marrakech-Safi (8), Beni-Mellal-Khenifra (4), Souss-Massa (3), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (3), Fez-Meknes (3), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1), the Oriental (1), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (994), Souss-Massa (419), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (318), Beni-Mellal-Khenifra (150), Draa-Tafilalet (137), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (101), Marrakech-Safi (100), Fez-Meknes (58), the Oriental (28), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (22), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (17) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (12).

The total number of excluded cases following negative tests rises to 2,371,052 since the start of the outbreak, including 21,422 over the past day.

The number of active cases stands at 17,957, including 289 patients in a critical or severe condition.

The cumulative incidence rate is 303.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the ministry said.