Morocco: Covid-19 Vaccine - Agreements Signed With Two Laboratories - Head of Govt.

Rabat — The agreements signed between Morocco and two laboratories will make it possible to benefit from Covid-19 vaccines at the end of clinical trials, Head of government Saâd Dine El Otmani said on Thursday.

Speaking at the opening of the weekly meeting of the Government Council, El Otmani recalled that there is strong international competition to find an effective vaccine, stressing that the Kingdom, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, has immediately signed agreements with two, Chinese and British-Swedish, laboratories so that Moroccans can benefit from vaccines at the end of clinical trials.

Head of Government also noted that the whole world is living under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and added that a number of countries are experiencing a sustained increase in the number of contaminations, critical cases and deaths, said the Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific research, government spokesman Saaid Amzazi, in a press release read at a press briefing after the Council.