Liberia: Child With Speech Impairment Raped

Henry Town Police Station, the station that first arrest the rape cape in the Super Market community in Gbarpolu County

A 40 year old man in Gbarpolu County has been charged and sent to court for allegedly raping a kid with speech impairment [deft and dumb], a violation of session 14.70 of the rape law of Liberia.

Alex Yancy, who is a resident of the Super Market Community [Henry Town Highway] in Gbarpoluallegedly,raped the kid in a nearby bush in Super Market area, an accusation the accused has denied.

A family member in an interview with this paper said "In the morning, Mary could not come out so her mother was concern for her and the other children said Mary cannot walk."

She additionally said, "Her mother went in the room and brought the girl out and noticed that there were blood and sperm."

The aunt further said the mother of the child decided to register the case at the Henry Town Police station and subsequently took her to the Town's clinic.

"When the police carried him, the girl identified him by the mark on his face and chest," a relative of the survivor told this paper.

"The survivor being a person with speech impairment, the parents and police tried to establish the truthfulness in the accusation she made by employing strategists," her aunt added.

"The police had four other people in the cell and he made them five. The four persons were brought out and she was asked if they were the one" the aunt of the teen further said.

She indicated that when the police brought the suspect out, the kid identified him as the one who did the act against her.

She narrated that the child kept showing signs indicating that the man who laid over her in the bush has a scar (mark) across his chest and one on his head.

"Many people do not know if the man even gets that kind of mark on his chest," the aunt intoned

Affirming the account of the aunt, G. Yamah Sumo who is a midwife at the Henry Town Clinic said, "We did our assessment and it was true that she was raped. It was very much severe.She had abdominal pain and we referred her to Bopolu."

Midwife Sumo said, "She had urinary retention. Her pee-pee bag was full and we could not empty her because we do not have the equipment."

The Charge Sheet which was forwarded with the suspect to court has it that based on a complaint from the child's mother, she was sent to the Chief Jallah Lone Hospital for examination and treatment; this information was also confirmed by the Bopolu Women and Children Protection Division of the Liberia National Police.

Inspector NelayKamara indicated that, "Due to the severity of the damage done to the kid, she was admitted for two days upon reaching Bopolu.

Accordingly, the kid is said to be in charge of the Ministry of Gender and Children Protection for better treatment.

Mary, (not her real name) age 10, is not the only kid who has been raped of recent.

Another account from the Bopolu Police Women and Children Protection Division has it that a 12 year old kid who is a sufferer of epilepsy has also fallen prey to the menace.

The 12 years old epilepsy sufferer was been treated by the suspect who purported to be a traditional healer, but later ended up making violating her sexually by raping her many times.

Inspector NelayKamara said when the news broke, the suspect flee from the community, "We are still following up on him."

Rape in recent time has increased. Recently, during the hit of the COVID-19, the number of rape cases increased to over 600 thus causing the George M. Weah led government to declare rape as a 'national emergency.'