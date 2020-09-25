Liberia: VTF Identifies With Women Group

25 September 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Reuben Sei Waylaun

-Offers L$150,000.00 Check

A local nongovernmental organization, Varnie Taylor Foundation (VTF) on Thursday, September 24, 2020 presented a check of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Liberian Dollars (L$150,000.00) to a women group under the banner, Organization for Women and Children (ORWOCH).

Presenting the Check, VTF's Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO), Vamuyah S. Sheriff lauded ORWOCH for its efforts in advocating for the rights of women and children against all forms of gender-based violence in Liberia.

Sherriff who is also a Principal of the Sekou I. Sherriff Elementary, Junior and Senior High School in the JJY Community in Gardnerville noted that the money was the Foundation's way of identifying with the beneficiary.

He encouraged members of ORWOCH to continue to be committed to the defense and promotion of women's issues in an effort to accelerate Liberia's development.

He disclosed that Varnie Taylor is a Liberian Lawyer based in the United States of America, and a philanthropic who is committed to providing humanitarian supports to needy people as well as organizations that are in needsuch asORWOCH.

However, accepting the check, ORWOCH's Executive Director, Atty. Mmonbeydo N.I. Joah, extolled the Foundation for recognizing the effort of ORWOCH in its fight and advocacy against all forms of gender-based violence in the country.

According to Atty. Joah, ORWOCH envisages a Liberia where the rights of women and children will be respected and protected.

Amongst other things, she added that ORWOCH was committed to championing the cause of women's increased participation in decision-making; the reduction of sexual-based violence and gender stereotyping.

Meanwhile, Atty. Joahhas assured the donor that the money will be used wisely for the purpose it is intended for.

She used the occasion to appeal to all local and international institutions operating in the country to match the good example of the Varnie Taylor Foundation.

Read the original article on New Republic.

