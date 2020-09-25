Liberia: 'We Don't Cheat'

-Minister Nagbe Responds To Allegations Of Cheating Ahead of December 8 Elections; Says People Crying In Wolf Too Much; Describes CPP's Statement As Unfortunate and Unacceptable

Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe says the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) administration is not involved in cheating as alleged by others.

Since the National Elections Commission (NEC) opened the voters' registration process, there have reports of voter trucking from one location to another with the NEC warning those involved to desist or face the consequences in accordance with the Elections Law of Liberia.

Senatorial candidates of the governing CDC have been alleged of trucking voters into their respective counties ahead of the impending senatorial elections slated for December 8, 2020.

Collaborating Political Parties On Trucking and Fraud:

On Wednesday September 23, 2020, Liberia's opposition political parties, mainly the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) said they have resolved to prevail on the Supreme Court of Liberia to put an immediate halt to the holding of the much contended December 8, 2020 midterm Senatorial elections due to what they called 'increased wave of electoral fraud including trucking of voters' from one place to another by candidates.

In a statement, the CPP said it has come to a point where it has instituted a legal and sustained political action to have the National Election Commission (NEC) correct all of its missteps before the December 8, 2020, Special Senatorial Elections and subsequently 2023 Presidential and General Elections.

The statement was also backed by the Rainbow Coalition, one of the major political groups in the country.

Mr. Cummings says they [CPP] have made several attempts to work with the NEC to have the Voter Roll cleaned, but to no avail.

He added that they [CPP] left with no other alternative, but to commence legal and sustained political actions to correct all the missteps they raised in their communications dated on September 10th and18th 2020.

Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe:

However, appearing on OkayFM Thursday September 24, 2020, Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe said Liberians are exacerbating the issue of trucking in the country.

According to him, it is the right of anyone to leave his or her previous voting area to go in another area and when they are seen, they consider their action as trucking.

Minister Nagbe said "People crying in wolf too much. But the government is happy because our democracy is maturing and we are tolerance as a government."

The Information Ministry boss frowned on the decision of the Collaborating Political Parties to question the integrity of the National Elections Commission (NEC) head of the elections.

"The statement issued by the CPP questioning the integrity of the NEC is unfortunate. If they have issue, let them go to court. If they believe the odds are against them, they should go to court. They are just imagining trucking, but not seeing trucking. They should utilize the law," he said.

He also added "We are not going to cheat, if we are cheaters, no opposition was going to win. They are seeing the movement and strength of the CDC, they are afraid."

"This government has shown its Democratic credentials. They have to respect the current President. The CDC doesn't have majority in the Senate. It's unfortunate and acceptable for people to say the President wants to cheat," he added.

The Callers:

At the same time, callers on the OkayFM Morning Rush program expressed disappointment in the Information Minister, saying he is 'lying' to the Liberian people because voters trucking is visible and the National Elections Commission has even taken a decision in Bomi and other counties.

"We seeing stories and buses, what the minister is saying it's a lie. It's an evil and this country will go nowhere," a caller was heard on the radio station.

Another caller said "I am disappointed, because he wants to justify this government."

Cee Peter added by saying "the speaking of the minister beats my imagination. We were in Rivercess when trucking was taking place."

National Elections Commission:

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has called on all those involved in the practice of voters trucking to immediately desist or face the consequences.

The NEC though not clothed with the authority to impose criminal penalties, the Commission through its chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah says if it is established, consistent with due process of law, that a person was trucked in this regard, his or her name will be removed from the voter roll and turned over to the Ministry of Justice for further action or prosecution.

Chapter 10.1 (a) of the new elections law of Liberia prohibits the act of voter trucking. The statute states that influencing or attempting to influence the result of any election, to include the trucking of voters' constitution malfeasance and is publishable under this provision.

The NEC latest action comes in the wake of widespread rumors of alleged voter trucking across Liberia. The situation has also forced the commission to join forces with the Ministry of Justice which is the prosecuting arm of government to prosecute anyone cut in the act.

Being deeply concern about the issue of voter trucking across Liberia, Madam Browne Lansanah noted that the NEC will not fail to turn over to the MOJ for prosecution voters who names appear on the voter roll more than one time.

Senator Dillon:

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Dillon has expressed 'vote of no confidence' in the National Elections Commission (NEC) to conduct the December 8, 2020 senatorial elections and other future elections in the country.

Senator Dillon seems to be more troubled over the way the National Elections Commission is proceeding with activities leading to the conduct of the December 8, 2020 midterm elections as well as the referendum.

He bewailed "I have no confidence in members of the National Elections Commission that's why I voted against their confirmation."

Senator Dillon was responding to a question post to him why serving as one of the panelists at the Youth Elections Dialogue (YED) held at Bella Casa in Sinkor. YED is a youth for change initiative in collaboration with 32 youth led organizations. The dialogue was held under the theme: "A space to promote peaceful and violence free December 8, 2020."