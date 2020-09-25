Liberia: Substance Abuse, Liberia's Next Nightmare If... ..

Mr. Jefferson Knight sits with some men and boys at the New Life Recovery Center as they debate the on a topic of education as part of retain leading to their recovery

The number of ghettoes in Liberia has increased to the point that nearly every corner or community in urban and rural areas has one.

Liberia as a country has what is known as the 'Drug Enforcement Agency' (DEA), an agency of government clothed with the responsibility to fight drugs.

Even with the presence of the DEA officers in Liberia, youth, both males and females are openly seen carrying out the abuse of drugs with some officers even seen with the disadvantaged youth as they carry out their activities and, it is alleged that the officers are even part of substance abusers.

The young and old substance abusers mostly gathered in graveyards, old and abandoned buildings, some in open places or in a hideout.

Chie Diamond Johnson who heads the 704 Ghetto in Paynesville said, "There is an increase in the number of young people who go to the ghettoes. New people join us every day. We will go on strike for the rehabilitation of our brothers and sisters."

Nearly every politician who contested in the just ended 2017 general and Presidential elections had in their platform the rehabilitation of disadvantaged young people, but as it is now, the number of deprived young men and women are increasing by the day.

Chie Diamond Johnson reminded the government that if the [government] builds all the decent structures and forget about those of them in the streets, they are not doing well for the society, because those structures are at risk at any time because many of them are limited.

The statement from the ghetto boy has caught the attention of some Liberians describing it as Liberia's future nightmare if nothing is done in time to remedy the situation by building rehabilitation centers for disadvantaged young men and women who are considered as social dropouts in the Liberian society.

Frederick D. Nepay, Assistance Commissioner of Police in Gbarnga City, Bong County is one person who is upbeat about drugs abuse in Liberia.

On one of his live programs in the county, Commissioner Nepay said, "This is a problem that every Liberian needs to fight."

He said dislodging them from one ghetto into the community is not the remedy for the problem, but ensure that the right things are done to get them off the streets by providing a rehabilitation center for them.

Jefferson Knight, the head of the Methodist Human Rights Division is another Liberian who has created passion in seeing that these youth leave drugs.

In an interview recently, Mr. Knight said since two of his brothers who were recruited by soldiers during the civil conflict lost their lives due to drug addiction, he decided to help those alive retain their senses through rehabilitation process.

Since 2012, Jefferson started operating a rehabilitation center in Marshall, Margibi County and he named the center 'New Life Recovery Center'.

Mr. Knight said the center caters to youth who have expressed interest in renewing their lives.

"We pay visits at various ghettoes and those who are willing to be rehabilitated come to our offices and register after which we make contact with their parents for their up keep at the center," Jefferson Knight passionately said.

Currently, the center that is being operated by Mr. Knight has 21 boys and men who are striving to renew their lives and to return home to their parents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As part of the retention, the program participants are kept away from drugs, provide study materials, computer practical, quizzing and other positive activities that will help them fully rehabilitate in the time space of one year [12months].

"We are making bricks for their female session after which we will start to go out for the females to form part of our program," he intoned.

The Methodist Human Rights' head wants people of goodwill join him with support in the direction of helping save the lives of the addicted Liberians.

Chie Diamond Johnson, 704 ghetto head said, "For the people who are saying we are not their children, let them know that every day, new people join us and who knows who will join next?" he said.