Nigeria: 16 in Hospital, Property Destroyed in Lagos Gas Tanker Explosion

25 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bose Adelaja

Sixteen people Thursday, sustained varying degrees of injuries, a plank while a plank Market and a yet to be ascertained number of vehicles were razed in Lagos following a gas tanker explosion which occurred in at Iju Ishaga Eliot, Lagos State.

The incident occurred at about 3.50m when a 30 ton LPG Tanker being operated by Mana Gas Ltd was involved in an explosion which escalated and destroyed several vehicles, X and Y Event Center and a plank Market in the axis.

It was gathered that a compromised seal device by the truck driver had led to gradual leakages which then ignited when the tyres burst.

The resultant effects led to16 People found to have serious injuries and were taken to various hospital including Iju water works Clinic.

Vanguard gathered that two people were in critical condition and have been referred to General Hospital Ikeja while the remaining were given adequate first aid treatment.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr.Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the incident saying responders at the scene of incidence were LASEMA, Lagos Fire, Police and other emergency responders..

As at the time of this report, the fire had been extinguished and damping down was being carried out.

Osanyintolu enumerated the post-disaster assessment as two residential buildings, church, event centre, plank Market, 11 cars, two mini trucks, a bus and truck.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

