Liberia: Mayor Koijee Distances From Suspect Robber Released

Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee has denied his involvement in the release of alleged notorious armed robber Kesselle Mulbah from the Monrovia Central Prison.

Mayor Koijee called on Chief Justice Francis Korkpor to order Judge Sikajipo A. Wollor, Resident Judge of Criminal Court "D" at the Temple of Justice to provide clarity to the public as to how the alleged armed robber was released.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, he said some members of the media have accused him of releasing the alleged armed robber, though he had no knowledge of how "this gentleman was released and did not participate in his release."

In a communication to Chief Justice Korkpor, Mayor Koijee said due to alleged "dangerous lie" in the public against him, he wants an independent investigation into the processes and procedures leading to the release of the alleged suspect from the Monrovia Central Prison.

Koijee however indicated that during the investigation, he discovered that the alleged armed robber was released based on legal application by the late Atty. Moses W. Sondah to Criminal Court "D."

Accordingly, the records show that on 8 March, A.D. 2019, Atty. Moses W. Sondah (late) filed with Criminal Court "D" a "Motion for Admission to Bail" and it was on the basis of this motion that defendant Kesselle Mulbah was released.

According to him, investigation further revealed that the release of defendant Mulbah was done on a "Criminal Appearance Guarantee Bond" obtained by the defendant which was accepted and approved by Judge Wollor.

He continued that information on the bond indicates that in order to secure the release of defendant Kesselle Mulbah, he produced three (3) human sureties in persons of Mr. Ernest B. Kezelee, Mr. Forkpayea C. Kesselle and Ms. Korto Kezzellee.

Mayor Koijee said information gathered from the court indicates that he neither served as human surety nor was his name in any of the court's documents that granted the release of the alleged suspect.

"Your Honor, I am quite disappointed that the Resident Judge of Criminal Court "D," Judge Sikajipo A. Wollor being fully aware that he approved the release of the alleged armed robber and that I did play absolutely no part in said process, chose to remain silent on this matter when my character and reputation is being aspersed", Mayor Koijee said.