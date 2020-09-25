Liberia: CDC Official Ordered Arrested

The Brewerville Magisterial court has issued an arrest order against Mr. Soko D. Wiles, the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC's) Montserrado County Chairman for Mobilization and Recruitment for the alleged crime of criminal trespass.

According to the court document, others to be arrested include Boimah Massalay of the Police Support Unit (PSU) and Tetee Sarnor, a resident of the Kpallah Community, among others.

The court has ordered its sheriff to arrest the living bodies of Boimah Massalay and Tetee Sarnor, defendants charged with the crime of criminal trespass levied against them by the brewerville Magisterial Court by one Emmanuel K. Jallah.

The court document further notes that defendant Soko D. Wiles and the rest of the defendants are on the run and have placed themselves into hiding.

According to the court document, the West Coast Concepts headed by Mr. Emmanuel K. Jallah, bought a four - acre land from the late James D. L Shaw, W. Loluwar Brisbane and Sebastian S. B. Kemokao of the late Jallah Barkon Estate of Gborken, Banjor, Lower Brewerville.

It continues that the CDC Montserrado County official who is also chairman of the Brewerville City Council allegedly criminally conspired with his co- defendants, PSU officer Boimah Massalay and Tetee Sarnor and forged the signatures of Theophilus A. Nimneh, Zwannah B. Sarnor, late Ansumanah Garsuah and Momo Tarweh.

Nimneh is said to be based in the United States of America, Zwannah B. Sarnor, and that the late Ansumanah Garsuah and Momo Tarweh are all immediate past administrators of the Estate.

The defendants allegedly conspired to criminally convey more than ten acres of land from nearby Jallah Barkon Estate of Gborken, Banjor.

The court document points out that a formal letter of complaint through a written communication by the administration of the estate dated 20 January was addressed to Brewerville City Mayo Bedell Fahn, among other things, accusing the CDC Montserrado county chapter Chairman of criminally selling of land.