Liberia: LIS to Relocate On Ashmun Street?

The NewDawn newspaper has a hint that the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) is planning to relocate from its Sinkor office to a building at the intersection of Ashman and Randall Streets in Central Monrovia.

A source close to the LIS hints that the planned relocation exercise follows several appeals from aliens working, living, and doing business in Liberia who think that the current location of the LIS in Sinkor is not accessible.

According to the source, relocating the LIS to Central Monrovia will provide aliens residing in the country the opportunity to have easy access whenever they want to renew their alien and naturalization documents and other important traveling documents.

The source further discloses that the exercise will assist the LIS and its officers to go about monitoring the movement of aliens, some of whom lack required documents to live in the country.

It was disclosed that another factor responsible for the planned relocation is the current capacity of building hosting the institution in Sinkor.

Prior to relocating to Sinkor, LIS was operating in an old building situated on Broad Street for several years, but it had to relocate due to the dilapidated condition of the building.

Meanwhile, some aliens spoken to by our reporter have welcomed news about the planned relocation of the Liberia Immigration Service, saying it is a positive step in the right direction.

According to Mohammed Bah and Alpha Diallo of Paynesville City and Monrovia respectively, most of the time they had to spend so much money on transportation to go to the LIS Sinkor office to acquire documents for their relatives visiting Liberia.

They express appreciation to the authorities at the Liberia Immigration Service for seeking to relocate to central Monrovia, adding that this will help aliens here to have easy access whenever the need arises for LIS documents.

When the LIS office in Sinkor was contacted by this paper to verify the information, our reporter was told by a female staff that those responsible to speak on the matter were out of the building.

By Emmanuel Mondaye-Edited by Winston W. Parley

