South Africa: Cape Town International Airport Is Ready for Foreign Visitors

25 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

With international travel set to resume following the ban on international travel at the start of South Africa's Covid-19 lockdown in March, all systems are in place - all the Airports Company South Africa is waiting for is the list of countries from which visitors will be allowed.

Cape Town International Airport is ready to resume international travel, says the CEO of Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), Mpumi Mpofu. During lockdown, the airport's income had been "decimated", she said. With international travel resuming in October, things are looking up.

Mpofu spoke to Daily Maverick as Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula inspected the airport's readiness to accept international travellers.

"From the 1st [of October] onwards, we can only grow," said Mpofu, adding that apart from waiting for the list of countries from which visitors are allowed to travel, "we are good to go". There have been applications from airlines to land in South Africa, but the airlines were also waiting for the approved list of countries of origin.

Mpofu said SA airports had been "decimated" and it could take up to five years to recover the income lost during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Listen to this voice clip by Mpofu explaining the airport's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

