Malawi: Tnm Mpamba, Airtel Money Agents Schooled On Dealing With Fraudsters

Malawi Police Service in Chitipa on Thursday engaged agents that are offering TNM Mpamba and Airtel Money services with tips on how they can deal with fraudsters.

The engagement comes head on the heels following a rise on trickery by conmen who have been duping the agents across the country, including in Chitipa district.

Chitipa Station Officer (SO), Senior Superintendent Goodwin Chigaru Sambo emphasized the importance of a good and robust working relationship between them and the agents so they can deal with tricksters.

He advised the agents to always be alert, adhere to security tips and reminded them of ways the tricksters use to steal from them.

"I assure you that police is always there for you and I appeal to you to always work together to protect life and property," advised Sambo.

He also advised them to avoid exposing and moving with huge amounts cash as that attracts thieves.

Sambo further asked agents to always work in a secured environment to prevent accidents as most of them ply their businesses at the trading centre along the road.

Airtel Money and TNM Mpamba representatives, Humphreys Siyasiya and Masewo Mhango, respectively, also tipped the agents with some techniques on how to deal with conmen.

Among others, they advised them to have kiosks arguing they are well secured and better designed to safeguard their money, phones as well as their lives.

"We should also warn each other against giving or sending cash to customers before receiving money or verifying the message from them and not exposing our pin codes and leaving our bureaus unattended to," Mhango said.

The agents have since thanked police for organizing the meeting saying it will help them improve their services as the training was an eye opener.

