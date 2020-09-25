Malawi: Minister Msungama Commissions K2bn Jobs for Youth Project, Touts One Million Jobs Drive

Minister of Sports and youth development Ulemu Msungama says the Tonse Alliance government will continue pursuing the one million jobs creation initiative cusing various models devised by his ministry.

Msungama said this in the area of Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota District when he launched Jobs for youth project.

In this project, Afridca Development Bank (ADB) is funding extension of technical colleges from four districts of Karonga, Nkhotakota, Phalombe and Neno to the tune of K2 billion.

The Malawi's Jobs for Youth Project is part of AfDB's Jobs for Young People in Africa (JfYA) 2016-2025 strategy.

The project seeks to reduce the vulnerability of young population by creating an enabling environment for their participation in economic activities particularly in key sectors.

The project is consistent with the Malawi Development Strategy which seeks to ensure sustainable and productive decent work for all.

The project recognizes that the youth population accounts for over half of the 17 million population of the country, and yet there are limited space and opportunities for decent work.

Msungama said the project will work to strengthen both the demand and supply side of labour market systems through strategies that strengthen the employability of young people and increase their capacity to engage in entrepreneurial activities.

"The project will primarily focus on promoting an integrated, multi-sectoral and multi-discipline that involves all key partners including Government, private sector and non-state actors. The project will also help to build the capacity of national partners to effectively plan, implement, monitor and evaluate youth employment promotion interventions," said Msungama.

He said the project objective is to economically empower the youth population (young women and men) for improved employability in decent work and sustainable entrepreneurship in Malawi.

Meanwhile the Minister has handed over the civil works site for the expansion of infrastructure at Mbandila Community Technical College (CTC) in the area.

"My ministry through the Jobs for Youth Project, is supporting the expansion of infrustrure in four public institutions namely; Ngara Community Technical College in Karonga district, Mbandira Community Technical College in Nkhotakota district, Naminjiwa Community Technical College in Phalombe district and Neno Youth Development Center in Neno district, " he said.

The four training centers will offer training opportunities to youth in the areas of; small scale mining, manufacturing (textile and designing), Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and agriculture among others.

"My ministry under the Tonse Alliance government, is committed to ensuring that young people are given the necessary technical and vocational trainings and skills, for them to effectively contribute towards sustainable development of Malawi. With this and many other initiatives, the Tonse Alliance agenda of creating 1 million jobs will be realised," said Msungama

He said when completed, the four Community Technical Colleges will also help in the creation of more job opportunities for the youth in the country.

