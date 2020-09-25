Nigeria: Chief Magistrates to Inspect Police Custodies in New Bill - Lagos Assembly

25 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Lagos State House of Assembly is considering the amendment of the Administration of Criminal Justice Bill that will compel a Chief Magistrate to conduct monthly inspections of police stations or other places of detention.

The Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions, and LASIEC, Mr Victor Akande, said this during the bill's one-day public hearing in Lagos on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the executive bill was to amend the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, Cap A3, Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Akande explained that the new bill stipulated that where bail had been refused, the magistrate could grant bail to any suspect if the offense for which the suspect was held within the jurisdiction of the magistrate.

He said Section nine states that a person who is arrested and in the custody of the police shall be given reasonable facilities for obtaining legal advice, bail, or making arrangements for his defense or release.

The lawmaker added that the police shall refrain from parading any suspect before the media.

On the right of suspects, Section seven of the bill says that a suspect should not be arrested merely on a civil wrong or breach of contract.

He said: "Also, Section 76 of the bill states that the prosecutor may receive and consider a plea bargain from a defendant charged with an offense either directly or on behalf of the defendant.

" The prosecutor may only enter into an agreement after consultation with the police responsible for the investigation of the case and the victim or his representative.

"This is with due regard to the nature of and circumstances relating to the offense, the defendant, and public interest.

"The bill in Section 181(b) reads that a witness who refuses to attend shall be liable on summary conviction to a penalty not exceeding N20,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two months."

The House Majority Leader, Mr Sanai Agunbiade, in his overview of the bill, said the amendment was to strengthen the administration of the criminal justice law of the state.

Agunbiade said on the nature of Community Service Order, the bill in Section 347 creates a Community Service Officer who shall be appointed in each Magistrate District by the Attorney-General.

The lawmaker added that this would be done after consultation with the commissioner responsible for social development.

"A Community Service Order shall be in the nature of environmental sanitation, assisting in the care of children and elderly in government-approved homes or any other type of service.

"This is the opinion of the court will have a beneficial and salutary effect on the character of the offenders," he said.

Agunbiade said the bill also creates for the establishment of a Crime Data Register which would be a database of suspects and convicts whether minor or major.

He said the bill also provides for the establishment of the Criminal Justice Sector Reform Committee with the responsibility of ensuring effective and efficient application of the law by the relevant agencies.

Agunbiade said the committee shall ensure that criminal matters were speedily dealt with, decongestion of criminal cases in court, persons awaiting trial are as far as possible not detained in prison custody unduly.

In her contribution, a Deputy Chief Registrar, Mrs Ariyike Ipaye, commended the House for the new innovations introduced into the bill, saying that it would address the challenges facing the administration of criminal justice in the state.

Also, a representative of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lagos Chapter, Ms Tomilola Opaleye, said the care of children and elderly in government-approved homes should not be under a Community Service Order.

Opaleye suggested that the House should come up with better initiatives.

The President, Lagos State University Students Union (LASUSU), Mr Baseet Ashade, suggested that there should be a timeframe for a police officer to make a report to the court.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.