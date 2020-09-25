South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Water Projects Underway in Limpopo

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in Limpopo has committed to fast track the upgrade of Flag Boshielo Water Treatment Works (WTW) and increase its capacity from 12M/l per day to 20M/l per day.

This commitment was made today, 23 September 2020 during a media tour to the plant to showcase the ongoing work and to give an update on other ongoing water projects in the province. The Flag Boshielo WTW is expected to be completed by the end of October and it is set to supply water to 156 villages in Ephraim Mogale, Elias Motswaledi, Lepelle-Nkumpi and Makhuduthamaga Local Municipalities.

DWS Provincial Head in Limpopo, Ms Lucy Kobe says Flag Boshielo is one of many bulk water projects the Department has undertaken to ensure water security in the province.

"We acknowledge that not all communities have access to water currently and we want to address this challenge and ensure that everyone has access to this basic human right", she said.

Kobe's sentiments were echoed by Lepelle Northern Water Acting Chief Executive, Ahuiwi Netshidaulu who committed his entity as an implement agent to work around the clock to ensure all projects fast tracked finished timeously.

"If it means we have to work overtime, that is what we will do so that water is supplied to communities. We will not sleep peacefully if we delay water supply due to our inefficiencies", he emphasised.

The Department working with its stakeholders continues to implement water projects in the province such as key large water recourse systems such as the transfer water from Crocodile River to Lephalale by Constructing the Mokolo Crocodile (West) Water Augmentation Project. Bulk water conveyance infrastructure will be developed to integrate De Hoop Dam into the Olifants River System. There is also Groot Letaba Water Augmentation Project (Nwamitwa Dam & Raising of Tzaneen Dam Wall).

Some of the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grants projects underway include:

Outfall sewer pipeline and new regional Waste Water Treatment Works to treat waste water from Seshego and Polokwane

Bulk pipeline, reservoirs and associated pump station to supply bulk water from De Hoop through Malekana WTW to villages under Nebo plateau

Bulk pipeline, reservoirs and associated pump station to supply bulk water from De Hoop through Mooihoek WTW to Burgersfort and 12 surrounding villages

Bulk pipeline, reservoirs and associated pump station to supply bulk water to 40 villages in Moutse east and west

Bulk pipeline to supply water to 55 villages in Giyani

Bulk pipeline, reservoirs and associated pump station to convey water from Nandoni to augment water supply in Giyani and Malamulele areas

Water treatment works, bulk pipeline, reservoirs and associated pump station to supply bulk water 28 villages in Maruleng Local Municipality.

Groundwater development and construction of bulk pipeline, reservoirs and associated pump station to supply bulk water to villages in Mogalakwena Local Municipality

Bulk pipeline, reservoirs and associated pump station to supply bulk water from Nandoni dam to Makhado with off-takes for communities alongside the pipe route

The Department would like to urge community members to guard water infrastructure and not vandalise it because water infrastructure is a catalyst for economic development and essential for our livelihoods.