Liberia: Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee Wants Judge Explain Release of Alleged Notorious Armed Robber From Prison - Says He's Often Falsely Linked

Monrovia — The Mayor of Monrovia, Jefferson Koijee, has written the Chief Justice seeking his intervention to compel former Judge of Criminal Court "D", Sikajipo A. Wollor to provide clarity to the public through the press as to how the alleged armed robber, Mr. Kesselle Mulbah was released from the Monrovia Central Prison.

The Mayor's request to the Chief Justice stems from various allegations made against him in the media that he influenced the notorious armed robber's release from prison.

Kesselly was rearrested in August following an exchange of fire on one of his armed robbery sprees. He was wounded during the exchange of fire.

"Honorable Chief Justice, I am being constantly accused by some members of the media of being involved in the release of Mr. Kesselle Mulba. The fact is that I had no knowledge of how this gentleman was released and did not participate in his release," Mayor Koijee stated in the letter to Chief Justice Francis Korkpor.

According to him, the allegation against him led him to conduct an independent investigation into the release of the armed robber.

He stated that his investigation uncovered that the alleged armed robber was released based on legal application by the late Atty. Moses W. Sondah to Criminal Court "D." Accordingly, the records show that on 8 March, A.D. 2019, Atty. Moses W. Sondah (late) filed with Criminal Court "D" a "Motion for Admission to Bail" and it was on the basis of this motion that defendant Kesselle Mulbah was released.

"Your Honor, I am quite disappointed that the Resident Judge of Criminal Court "D," Judge Sikajipo A. Wollor being fully aware that he approved the release of the alleged armed robber and that I did play absolutely no part in said process, chose to remain silent on this matter when my character and reputation is being aspersed. I expected the Judge of Criminal Court "D" in particular and the Judiciary in general to have provided the appropriate and necessary clarification to the public through the press as to how this alleged armed robber was released from the Monrovia Central Prison. I strongly believe if the necessary clarifications were provided by the Judiciary, it would have laid this matter to rest," he stated further stated.

According to Mayor Koijee, further information gathered from his investigation indicates that in order to secure the release of defendant Kesselle Mulbah, a "Criminal Appearance Guarantee Bond" was obtained by the defendant, and this bond was accepted and approved by Judge Sikajipo A. Wollor, Resident Judge of Criminal Court "D" on March 11, 2019. Further information on the bond indicates that in order to secure the release of defendant Kesselle Mulbah, he produced three human sureties in persons of Mr. Ernest B. Kezelee, Mr. Forkpayea C. Kesselle and Ms. Korto Kezzellee. Annexed hereto this communication is the Criminal Appearance Bond indicating these three (3) human sureties for your reference. The official release which was sent to the Monrovia Central Prison for the release of Defendant Kesselle Mulbah is also attached hereto for your reference.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Major Koijee: "In view of the above, I will appreciate were you to kindly order Judge Sikajipo A. Wollor, Resident Judge of Criminal Court "D" to kindly provide clarity to the public through the press as to how the alleged armed robber, Mr. Kesselle Mulbah was released from the Monrovia Central Prison. Such clarification from the Judiciary is necessary so as to inform the public that the Mayor of the City of Monrovia is not using his position in Government to influence decisions in the Judiciary, which has become the perception of the general public based on the false information in the press. I believe this clarification doesn't benefit me only, but it also guarantees and reassures the general public of an independent Judiciary."