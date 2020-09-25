Liberia: Former Council of Patriots Youth Leaders Launch CDC's Council of Patriots

Monrovia — Barely a week after they resigned and joined the governing Coalition for Democratic Change; former Youth Wing Leaders of the Council of Patriots, have now found what they termed as the CDC's Council of Patriots.

The COP Youth League Leaders who were suspended by COP National Leadership last week officially joined the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) at the Party Headquarters in Congo Town.

Until their cross over to the CDC, the COP Youth Wing led by its Chairman Ben Togbah was the engine of the COP that headed by Talkshow host Henry Costa.

COP has a good tide with the CPP but On August 31, 2020, the leaders of the COP Youth Wing withdraw their support from the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

Two days after the COP Youth Wing withdrawal from the CPP, the head of the Council of Patriots Henry Costa distances the National Leadership from the action the Youth Wing took.

The COP National Leadership furthers suspended nine members of its Youth Wing, including its Chairman Ben Togbah with an investigation into what it termed as circumstances that led a few members' decisions to break rank with the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

While the investigation was ongoing, the COP suspended Youth Leaders trooped their way to the CDC Party headquarters in Congo Town and openly declared their membership for the ruling-CDC.

At the Headquarters of the Coalition for Democratic Change Thursday, the Secretary-General Foday N. Massaquoi of CDC- Council of Patriots said the formulation of the CDC-COP is the resurrection to Liberia's transformative process.

According to him, unlike other civil rights movements that will vehemently refuse to come on the national vehicle to unite and move Liberia forward, they as a group have decided to come to the table to sit with the National government to address these challenges for the betterment of the ordinary citizenry.

"Having logically realized the importance of being contributive in our body Politics for Liberia's forwardness, we want to officially launch the CDC- Council of Patriots ( CDC- COP); a political civil right that will be willing and kicking to support and collaborate with the ruling establishment in pushing the Liberian people plights for a better Liberia," CDC-COP Secretary-General Massaquoi said.

The CDC-COP Secretary-General accused the opposition bloc of wanting to defame the National Government, Inciting Civil Rights, Unions, Students against the government, and the act of sponsoring some media institutions to engage in "yellow journalism".

He also alleged that opposition is aimed at creating economic sabotage for the government and a plan to create electoral violence by not accepting the election result with an intent to have an interim government.

"These strategies are unhealthy for national growth and development; henceforth, we want to inform the Liberian public that the CDC-COP will be staging a peaceful and non-violent protest to officially inform the international partners and diplomatic missions about those diabolical plans of the Opposition Community."

"From this backdrop, the CDC-COP wants to inform the Liberian people about our upcoming peaceful assembly to protect the state. The date slated for this peaceful gathering is October 14th," Massaquoi said.