Liberia Volleyball Federation Gets New Leadership

25 September 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — The Liberia Volleyball Federation has elected new leadership.

The election, Wednesday which saw delegates from the Federation exercising their voting power was held at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

Those elected were Gibson Otis Nyanneh as President, James K. Ndebe as Vice-president and Gilbert Kyne as Secretary-general while Abraham Hinneh and Oretha S. Carter was elected as Assistant Secretary-general and Treasurer respectively .

Gibson Otis Nyanneh defeated Richard D. Kollie 12 votes to 10 while the rest won on whit ballots.

A statement by the Chairman Liberia volleyball Election Commission, Ahmed Tukpah said a total of 39 ballots were printed but 23 people attended the election, noting that there was one invalid vote and 15 ballot papers left.

Tukpah, however, congratulated the winners of the election for being cooperative and peaceful after over a year of crisis.

