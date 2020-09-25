South Africa: Gold - a Safe Haven, or Too Hot to Handle?

opinion

The spike in the gold price has every person and their dog interested in investing in the yellow metal. Is this a good idea? History may provide some context.

Financial market moves in 2020 can best be described with one word - unprecedented. Equity markets experienced one of the sharpest and speediest declines in the first quarter of 2020, only to recover most of these losses in the four months to the end of July.

The market moves have been nothing short of breathtaking, with the swift action of governments and central banks to provide support in the form of fiscal stimulus and lower interest rates no doubt playing a role in the recovery.

One of the most significant winners year-to-date in 2020 has been gold. The price of the precious metal has risen 30% in US dollars since the beginning of the year (to the end of July), in the process becoming one of the most talked-about trades of 2020.

This has driven the performance of gold counters listed on the JSE - many of which are up by more than 100% since the beginning of the year.

Even long-term gold cynic Warren Buffett made news headlines recently when...