Tanzania: Small Scale Miners in Geita Urged to Join Social Security Fund

25 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — The mining sector in Geita Region has so far created almost 1 million jobs but many of these are not registered with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

The organization has, therefore, called upon all entrepreneurs in the region to take advantage of the ongoing mining fair in the region to register with the fund in order to reap from social security benefits.

Speaking in Geita NSSF regional manager, Feruzi Mtika said NSSF aims to reach out to all mining entrepreneurs in the region and enroll them in the social security scheme.

"This is in response to our government's call, but it is also an implementation of changes in the NSSF law that has led to the inclusion of people in the private sector," Mr Mtika said.

He added that the region has a lot of mining activities; therefore, they will work towards ensuring that all small-scale miners and miners have access to social security and benefit from the services provided by NSSF.

"We hope to reach more than 300 mining entrepreneurs in this mining fair," he said while briefing Minister of Mines, Doto Biteko, on the organization's participation in the national mining exhibition held at Bombambili Stadium.

Minister Biteko on the other hand called on miners to be disciplined with the money they earn by joining and contributing to the NSSF their future benefit.

"Being a member of the Security Fund is something that will help miners to benefit from social security when they are older an age at when they can no longer work in mines."

