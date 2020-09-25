Tanzania: 200 Youth to Participate in UN Event in Arusha

25 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — Over 200 national and international youths will have a four-day annual assimilation of the United Nations General Assembly titled, Tanzania International Model United Nations in Arusha from September 29 to October 2.

This year's TIMUN will focus on the 75th commemoration of the United Nations with a specific focus on collecting youth's voices for inclusion in the ongoing global conversation which is intended to shape the next 25 years of the UN.

Speaking on Thursday, September 24 Philemon Mweleka a member of the Youth of United Nations (Yuna) said the event will also focus on youth participation in the four Sustainable Development Goals which are SDG3, 5, 8 and 13.

"I am delighted to see so many participants at this year's event despite all the challenges we are facing globally due to the pandemic. We will ensure that all the precautionary steps are taken and observed throughout the entire event," he said.

The UN Resident Coordinator, Mr Zlaatan Millisic said the UN will continue to support youth's involvement in the implementation of the SDGs.

"It's important that the views of Tanzanian youth to reflected in survey which will inform global action to make sure your opinions is heard," he said

He added: Youth make sure you see this opportunity to learn exchange views and reflect on how young leaders you can shape the future of Tanzania and the world in the context of diverse, multilateral and interconnected planet.

