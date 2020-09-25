Tanzania: Mbwana Samatta Joins Fenerbahce On Loan

25 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Taifa Stars team captain Mbwana Samatta has joined Turkish Club, Fenerbahce on 12-month loan from Aston Villa.

Other details of the loan remain sketchy still but it will cool nerves for his local fans after Aston Villa went on a spending spree after they narrowly avoided relegation.

Reports from Istanbul say the striker who spent the past six months at Villa Park will wear jersey number 12 at his new club.

Fenerbahce, who play in the Turkish Premier League, on Friday, officially introduced Samatta by posting a video on his Twitter page showing the number of jersey he will wear throughout the loan period accompanied by words of welcome.

The video begins with a journey on Istanbul metro train heading to Fenerbahce's headquarters and later shows the door to its Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Stadium opening leading to the changing rooms.

The video later shows Fenerbahce's locker room with jersey number 12 hanging with Samatta's name on it.

