Morocco: Covid-19 - Movement Ban Enforced in 3 Neighborhoods in Khenifra

Khenifra — The movement restrictive measures, decided by the provincial authorities of Khenifra to curb the spread of Covid-19, entered into force, on Thursday, in an attempt to reverse the upward trend in contamination cases and deaths in the city of Zayane.

An important security plan, comprising the authority agents and auxiliaries as well as elements of the National Police and the Auxiliary Forces, has been deployed at the level of the entrances and exits of the Assaka, Al Fath and Raouda neighborhoods with the aim of enforcing these measures, in particular the ban on movement to and from these places, with the exception of people carrying an exceptional travel authorization issued by local authorities for professional or health purposes, or for buying basic necessities.

The Provincial Coordination Office (PCP) in charge of managing the Covid-19 pandemic decided, as of Thursday, September 24 at noon, to restrict movement to and from these areas of the city, following the increase in deaths and positive cases due to Covid-19.

Thus, all people wishing to go to these neighborhoods must be provided with an exceptional authorization from the local authorities given the recording of a large number of cases of infection with the new Coronavirus in these zones, at the time where the Provincial Directorate of National Education announced the adoption of remote education in schools located in these neighborhoods as part of measures to shield students against Covid-19.

The city's population welcomed this decision by the local authorities, highlighting the huge efforts of the prefecture of the province of Khenifra which is working hard to stem the pandemic.

The local authorities of the province of Khenifra had also decided to ban all travel to and from the cities of Khenifra and M'rirt, with the exception of the sector of goods transport, basic products and services, work, travel justified by extreme necessity, as well as travel for humanitarian reasons or related to the start of the school and university year for pupils and students.

The PCP had also decided to suspend public transport linking the cities of Khenifra and M'rirt together, and linking the two communes to other towns in the province, to close cafes and restaurants of the two cities at 9:00 p.m., to prohibit all access to green areas and public spaces after 9:00 p.m. in Khenifra and to close the weekly Ahtab market in the city of Khenifra as well as the cattle souks of the two cities.