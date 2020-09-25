Nigeria: 60th Anniversary - Why We're Celebrating in Spite of Odds - Lai Mohammed

25 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emma Ujah

Abuja — The Federal Government said yesterday that it was celebrating the country's 60th Independence Anniversary because the nation has remained one, in spite of many odds it had contended with.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who stated this at a briefing in Abuja, listed the odds to include the Civil War of 1967 to 1970, ethno-religious crises and the current security challenges.

He said: "Some may wonder why Nigeria needs to celebrate its Diamond Jubilee at all, considering the myriad of socio-economic challenges facing the country.

"Our answer to that is contained in our theme of 'Together'. For a country that has gone through a bitter, internecine civil war, years of political crisis, daunting security challenges, including religious and ethnic crisis, etc, our unity and our resilience are worth celebrating.

"Also, in certain cultures, the age of 60 is seen as the beginning of a new cycle of life, and is usually well marked."

Mohammed, who was accompanied to the briefing by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, as well as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said President Muhammadu Buhari's administration is building a new Nigeria and working towards its industrialization.

"For Nigeria as a country, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari offers a new beginning.

"The administration is working assiduously to build a new Nigeria, laying the building blocks for industrial and technological development by building massive infrastructure in the areas of power, roads, bridges, rail and by developing human capital.

"The administration is also fighting corruption, tackling insecurity and diversifying the economy by leveraging ICT, creative industry, agriculture and mining, among others," he said.

According to Mohammed, a National Ethics and Integrity Policy will be launched on Monday, while an Integrity Award to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, will be launched by President Buhari.

He added that a public lecture would be held at the National Mosque Conference Hall, Abuja, on September 25, 2020, in addition to Special Jumat Prayers at the Mosque on the same day. He said an Inter-denominational church service would be held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, on September 27, 2020.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.