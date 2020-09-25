Ethiopia: Project Launched to Strengthens Urban Wash System in 23 Cluster Lead Towns

24 September 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — WaterAid Ethiopia announced that it has launched the second phase of Urban WASH System Strengthening Project that aims at strengthening urban WASH systems in 23 cluster lead towns at a total project cost of 1.25 million Euros.

The project will be implemented in 5 years and the UK-based water company, Yorkshire Water, is committed to partially fund the project, according to a statement of WaterAid Ethiopia.

This utilities systems capacity development project is the continuation of WaterAid's 20 towns flagship project that was implemented in four regions in the period between 2014-2019, it was learned.

WaterAid Ethiopia Country Director, Yaekob Metana was quoted as saying that "WaterAid Ethiopia is committed to contribute its part to develop the capacity of utilities so that they get modernized and able to manage the water, sanitation and hygiene services to residents they serve."

He added that the organization will continue to collaborate with the government whose priorities are water, sanitation and hygiene in the development endeavors, and work with partners to solicit fund to meet the project objectives.

This phase, which covers three regional states, takes a Region-Wide Cluster Approach to its programming in Oromia, Amhara and Tigray in order to modernize WASH systems of cluster lead urban utilities, and envisions to cascade the approach to additional cluster towns linked with cluster leads.

The press release stated that the phase will continue to focus efforts in the 'missing middle' of small-to-medium sized towns, particularly the zonal capital towns that will serve as cluster units.

The launching ceremony held today was attended by senior officials from Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Ministry of Health, NGOs, academics, regional bureau representatives, as well as WaterAid UK, East Africa Region, and WaterAid Ethiopia.

