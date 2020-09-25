Morocco: HCP - Rabat, Casablanca and Oujda Are Home to a Third of Refugees in Morocco

Casablanca — More than a third of refugees (35.8%) live in the cities of Rabat (14.6%), Casablanca (13.9%) and Oujda (7.3%), according to a survey conducted on June 02-08 by the High Commission for Planning (HCP), in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The other main cities of residence are Nador (6.5%), Kenitra (6.4%), Fez (6.4%), Salé (5.4%), Meknes (5.3%), Tangier (4.8%) and Marrakech (4.1%), said the HCP which has published a note on the results of the survey on the impact of the novel coronavirus (covid-19) on the socio-economic and psychological situation of refugees in Morocco.

At the time of this survey, the number of refugees in Morocco is about 7,000 people, 6 out of 10 (61%) are male, 3 out of 10 (30.3%) are under 18 years old and 2 out of 3 (67.2%) are between 18 and 59 years old, according to the same source, adding that the share of people aged 60 and over is 2.5%.

The said note also revealed that half of the refugees in Morocco are Syrians (48%), 16% are Yemenis, 12% are Central Africans, 7% are South Sudanese, and 4% are Ivorians. Other African countries account for 7% and other Arab countries 6%.

Furthermore, the HCP pointed out that almost all of the refugees (98.5%) arrived on Moroccan territory after 2000. Half of them (50.3%) arrived since 2015, 34.3% between 2010 and 2014 and 13.9% between 2000 and 2009.

The survey targeted a sample of 600 households, representative of the different categories of refugees, as defined by the UNHCR, according to country of origin, city of residence, age, gender, and education level.

The survey is meant to collect information on the behavior of refugees in the context of health confinement and to assess their access to consumer and hygiene products, sources of income, health services and education.