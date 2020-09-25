Mozambique: Four More Covid-19 Deaths, All in Maputo

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday announced a further four deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, all of them in Maputo city.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, three of the latest fatalities were Mozambicans and one was a Filipino. Three were men and one was a woman. They were 20, 42, 63 and 70 years old.

The four were notified as positive for Covid-19 on 9, 14, 15 and 18 September, and they died on Tuesday and Wednesday. The known death toll in Mozambique from Covid-19 is now 49.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 128,805 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,427 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,042 samples were tested in public facilities, and 385 in private laboratories.

Of all the samples tested, 638 were from Maputo city, 237 from Cabo Delgado, 159 from Tete, 116 from Sofala, 81 from Maputo province, 65 from Nampula, 63 from Manica, 39 from Zambezia, 20 from Inhambane, seven from Niassa, and two from Gaza.

1,279 of the tests proved negative, and 148 people tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of people diagnosed with the disease to 7,262.

All the new cases are Mozambican citizens, one of whom had recently returned from South Africa. 87 are men and 61 are women. 13 are children under 15 years of age. The majority of these cases - 79 - are from Maputo city, and 15 are from Maputo province. There were also 26 from Tete, 20 from Inhambane, three from Cabo Delgado, two from Nampula, two from Niassa and one from Zambezia.

Following standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases are in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Over the same 24 hour period, the number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised in isolation wards fell from 56 to 47 - 45 of them in Maputo city, one in Zambezia and one in Gaza.

The Ministry also reported that a further 286 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (111 in Maputo city, 73 in Zambezia, 63 in Tete, 34 in Gaza and five in Inhambane. The total number of recoveries is now 4,350 (almost 60 per cent of those diagnosed since the first case, reported on 22 March).

As of Wednesday, the complete breakdown of all 7,262 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 3,086; Maputo province, 1,305; Cabo Delgado, 694; Nampula, 578; Zambezia, 375; Gaza, 307; Tete, 246; Sofala, 209; Niassa, 191; Inhambane, 166; Manica, 105.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 7,262 confirmed cases, of whom 4,350 have made a complete recovery, and 2,859 are active cases. 53 Covid-19 patients have died, 49 of them from the disease and four from other causes.