Namibia: Gipf Appoints New Investment Consultants

25 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has confirmed the appointment of two new investment consultants. Lane Clark & Peacock LLP will consult on investments, while BFinance UK Limited will consult on the selection/search of asset managers.

Both entities are domiciled in the United Kingdom and a GIPF statement says both bring a wealth of financial and investment expertise to the Fund. The selection process, which was advertised late last year, was guided by and in full adherence of the Fund's Procurement policy.

"The three-year contracts commence on 1 October 2020, and replace the outgoing financial advisory company, RisCura Consulting (Namibia), who was appointed as the Funds' investment advisor in 2009. I would like to thank Riscura Consulting for the immense contribution they made to growing the Fund to its current asset value," said David Nuyoma, GIPF CEO and Principal Officer.

A statement by the Fund noted it looks forward to building a successful and strong business relationship with the new consultants who will aid in the Fund's mandate to safeguard and grow the Fund for the benefit of its members.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.