Ethiopia to Hold Elections Taking General Precautionary Measures - Speaker

24 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Abdurezak Mohammed

ADDIS ABABA - Speaker of House of Peoples' Representatives Tagesse Chaffo said Ethiopia will conduct the sixth general elections this year taking general precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press conference yesterday Tagesse said that the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia has to begin its preparations to hold the sixth national elections by developing and implementing election code of conduct, regulation and enforcement guidelines that take into account the prevention of the coronavirus pandemic.

Referring Ministry of Health's report, he also stated that "as the pandemic stays with us for an unspecified time, the country has to hold the national elections."

As to him, currently, the spread of the virus is less than what was previously predicted measures to cope with the effects of COVID-19, as to him.

The newly designed tourism protocol strategy, recovery strategy, among others will enter into implementation phase very soon and help to manage the sector properly and achieve the plan, Endegena said.

The new tourist destinations in Addis Ababa will give huge motivation to the country's tourism and achieve its plan he said adding, Ethiopian passengers and transiting passengers will use the opportunity to extend their stay in Addis Ababa.

The country is working to open its tourist destinations in October through properly implementing the newly approved tourism protocol strategy and taking precautionary measures against COVID-19, he said.

Besides, the country will mark the 41st World Tourism Day for 33rd time themed "tourism and rural development" in Somali State Jigjiga town.

Various workshops, experience sharing, and thorough discussions on strategies will be held to benefit the rural community from the tourism sector while marking the World Tourism Day.

Accordingly, 2.071 million USD has been generated and some 541,000 international tourists have visited the country last fiscal year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has resulted in the loss of 1/3 of the country's income from tourism

