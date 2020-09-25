Zimbabwe: Police Arrest Murewa Gruesome Murder Suspect

25 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

POLICE in Murewa have arrested one of the three murder suspects who killed a seven-year-old boy from Makore Village under Chief Mangwende allegedly for ritual purposes.

The gruesome act took place in the area last Thursday.

Tapiwa Makore disappeared after his mother sent him out to guard a family vegetable garden and his body parts were found the following day.

Police confirmed the arrest.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms that a suspect, Tafadzwa Shamba (40) has been arrested in connection with the murder of Tapiwa Makore (7) for ritual purposes. The other two suspects are currently on the run and police are looking for them," police reported Thursday.

According to police, Shamba, a herd boy in the same village with the victim and the other suspects waylaid Tapiwa victim at the garden before taking him to a mountain where they kept him for the whole day.

It is alleged the suspects then killed the boy at night and the other two suspects from the nearby Juru Growth Point took away Tapiwa's skull leaving the herd boy with the other body parts.

Shamba was promised US$1 500 on their return from Juru.

"Police have recovered the bloodstained clothes worn by Tafadzwa Shamba on the day he committed the crime."

On Tuesday, the boy's mother Linda Makore (31) told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare she suspected the murderers were from the nearby villages because the incident was the first of its kind in the area.

The Makore family is also appealing for financial assistance for further post-mortem as some of the body parts did not match according to pathologists at the hospital.

The family has also suspended burial arrangements until the DNA tests have been completed according to the late Tapiwa's aunt Beulah Musupai.

