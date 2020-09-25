Zimbabwe: Us Pledges Support for Striking Public Health Workers

25 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

Spread This News

THE United States has pledged support for Zimbabwe's public health sector now crippled by an over two-month long strike by health workers including nurses and doctors.

Speaking after meeting Health Minister and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Art Brown, the Mission Director of USAID told media his organisation will focus on human resource issues and ensure striking health workers were paid.

"We have met with the Vice President to collaborate and develop objectives in the health sector. We are committed to improving human progress in the country especially the health sector, which is very important.

"So, we are focusing on the human resource issues to make sure the health personnel is being paid," said Brown.

He added, "Resolving that issue is critical because we have critical health investments to be made and we need to make sure that the system is going to support the health needs of Zimbabweans.

"We are here for human progress so that it can be dealt with. So, we need to support the health profession and frontline workers in the country."

Brown said both the Zimbabwean and US governments had made an agreement which will see improvement in the health sector.

"We have a government to government agreement as we work to support and alleviate health issues which were badly affected by Covid-19," said Brown.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.