South Africa: Minister Ebrahim Patel On G20 Trade and Investment Ministers Meeting

24 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

SA Trade Minister calls on G20 trade ministers to recognize the need for greater policy space in global trade rules to promote African industrialisation

Africa needs to deepen its levels of industrialisation and address its 'strategic vulnerabilities' exposed during the Covid-19 pandemic. This requires more investment flows, economic diversification and greater policy space in the rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) for vulnerable economies commencing the hard work of economic recovery.

This was the call made by South African Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel at a G20 Trade and Investment Ministers meeting held virtually on 22 September 2020. The meeting was attended by trade ministers from the largest economies, including the US, China, the EU, India, Japan, Brazil and Indonesia. South Africa was the only African representative at the meeting.

"While the pandemic will affect all countries, the pain will be concentrated in economies with greater fiscal or financial vulnerability or with higher levels of infection," Minister Patel said.

"The pandemic disrupted global supply chains. The new consensus on the need for greater supply-chain resilience need to include efforts to spread risk by enabling the greater geographic spread of manufacturing. I therefore warmly welcome the meeting's agreement to support economic diversification and look forward to joint efforts to achieve it. This should include WTO reform that addresses imbalances in the rules that emerged from the Uruguay Round, to allow for legitimate measures to support industrial development, and to provide policy space for digital economy development on the African continent to drive economic growth and development," he said at the meeting.

Minister Patel affirmed that global trade be underpinned by the principle of special and differential treatment for developing countries.

He welcome the meeting's consensus to promote women's economic empowerment and the efforts of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Pointing to the agreement by trade ministers on the risks of illicit trade, Minister Patel drew attention to the unresolved problems of under-invoicing and other illicit actions in international trade, which damage the national industrial capacity of many African manufacturers. This, he said, must be addressed vigorously in the future G20 Trade track.

The G20 Ministers meeting focused on:

Current international trade and investment developments, including COVID-19

The future of the WTO

Boosting micro, small and medium enterprises

Pathways to economic diversification and

Strengthening international investment.

At the end of the meeting the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers adopted a Communique on "Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century for All".

In the Communiqué, G20 Trade ministers committed to use all available policy tools to minimize the economic and social damage of the pandemic, restore global growth, maintain market stability, and strengthen resilience.

The G20 Ministers recognised the need to increase the sustainability and resilience of national, regional, and global supply chains and to expand production capacity and trade, notably in the areas of pharmaceutical, medical and other health-related products. The Ministers further recognised the importance of continuing to foster women's economic empowerment with a view to achieving global economic recovery; and endorsed a set of guidelines to promote inclusive economic growth through increased participation of small and medium enterprises in international trade and investment.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.