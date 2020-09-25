Zimbabwe: ANC Trip to Zimbabwe Was Not a Joyride, Says Lindiwe Zulu

25 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Minister Lindiwe Zulu has defended the ANC's use of a military plane to fly to Zimbabwe, and the relevance of the former liberation movements came under question during a webinar on neighbourly relations.

The ANC did not go to Zimbabwe for "a joyride", Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu told an online seminar organised by the ANC's OR Tambo School of Leadership on Wednesday night.

"There was no other way that we could have gone there," she said, seeming irritated by criticism from opposition parties that ANC members had abused state resources.

The criticism of an ANC delegation hitching a ride on an Air Force jet earlier this month to meet their counterparts in Zanu-PF did not specifically arise during the seminar, which was addressed by party stalwart and academic Pallo Jordan and veteran Zimbabwe analyst Ibbo Mandaza, but Zulu commented during the question and answer session.

Veteran Zimbabwe political analyst Ibbo Mandaza, left, and ANC stalwart Pallo Jordan. (Photo: Flickr / UKinZimbabwe | Leila Dougan)

Zulu said the ANC's team had been "mandated by the National Executive Committee" to go, and hinted that, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, it had no other means to get to Harare.

The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

