South Africa: My Hair, My Heritage - Black Women Share Stories of Embracing Their Natural Hair

24 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

After the Clicks hair advertisement fiasco, Daily Maverick spoke to black women who've moved to wearing their natural hair about reclaiming their beauty and the politics of black hair.

"Our hair represents so much more than just aesthetics. Our journey and history with hair carries too much hurt and trauma for us to reduce it to preference and choice of hairstyle," said Kamogelo Magabane, founder of the Redefining Beauty Movement.

Magabane is a senior business analyst by profession and one of countless women of colour who've made the choice to forego chemical straighteners and embrace their natural hair.

The recent debacle which saw a TRESemmé advert on the Clicks website depicting a white woman's hair as "fine & flat" and "normal" while a black woman's hair was described as "dry & damaged" and "frizzy & dull" has resurfaced a loaded conversation about Westernised beauty standards and the politics of black hair.

According to 2018 research by market intelligence company Mintel, at-home relaxer sales over a two-year period dropped by 22.7% in the US, while in South Africa, the drop was close to 20%. More than 50% of black American women said their current hairstyles made them "feel beautiful".

In 2018,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.