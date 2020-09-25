South Africa: My Hair, My Heritage - Black Women Share Stories of Embracing Their Natural Hair

analysis

After the Clicks hair advertisement fiasco, Daily Maverick spoke to black women who've moved to wearing their natural hair about reclaiming their beauty and the politics of black hair.

"Our hair represents so much more than just aesthetics. Our journey and history with hair carries too much hurt and trauma for us to reduce it to preference and choice of hairstyle," said Kamogelo Magabane, founder of the Redefining Beauty Movement.

Magabane is a senior business analyst by profession and one of countless women of colour who've made the choice to forego chemical straighteners and embrace their natural hair.

The recent debacle which saw a TRESemmé advert on the Clicks website depicting a white woman's hair as "fine & flat" and "normal" while a black woman's hair was described as "dry & damaged" and "frizzy & dull" has resurfaced a loaded conversation about Westernised beauty standards and the politics of black hair.

According to 2018 research by market intelligence company Mintel, at-home relaxer sales over a two-year period dropped by 22.7% in the US, while in South Africa, the drop was close to 20%. More than 50% of black American women said their current hairstyles made them "feel beautiful".

In 2018,...