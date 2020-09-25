South Africa: Rugby Championship Dates Set, but Uncertainty Remains

analysis

The 2020 Rugby Championship schedule was released on Thursday, but it is far from guaranteed that the Springboks and the All Blacks will be in Australia for the tournament.

South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina Rugby (Sanzaar) has become an increasingly toothless organisation that exists in little more than name. Sanzaar is a membership body and most of its members are doing their own thing.

On Thursday a press release from Sanzaar landed with optimism in inboxes across the world, detailing the Rugby Championship schedule. Brisbane, Newcastle and Sydney will host the southern hemisphere's most important tournament in a Covid-19 safe biobubble. But before anyone could crack open the bubbly, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) expressed unhappiness, while SA Rugby maintained stony silence.

"It has taken a lot of hard work to get to this point, but we are delighted that we can now confirm the match dates and venues for the Rugby Championship 2020," said Sanzaar chief executive Andy Marinos.

"The six double-header Saturdays are a first for the tournament and will produce an exciting feast of rugby for spectators at the venues who will actually be getting two world-class international tests for the price of one entry...