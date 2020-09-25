South Africa: SA Records 667 049 Covid-19 Cases

25 September 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa recorded 1 861 new COVID-19 cases, while 77 more people succumbed to the disease on Thursday.

This brings the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases to 667 049 since the outbreak, while the death toll now stands at 16 283.

Of the latest fatalities recorded, 58 are from Gauteng, eight from KwaZulu-Natal, seven from the Eastern Cape and four from the Western Cape.

"Our recoveries now stand at 595 916, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.3%," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The information is based on the 4 102 162 tests conducted, 18 405 of which were performed in the last 24 hours.

The Minister once again pleaded with people to be vigilant and take precautions against the spread of the virus, even though the country is under lockdown level 1.

Globally, there have been 31 798 308 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 973 653 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

