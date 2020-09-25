South Africa: Cabinet Reiterates Determination to Win GBVF Fight

Cabinet has reiterated its determination to fight gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) by strengthening the law, and providing psychosocial support and advocacy programmes within communities.

Based on data obtained through the South African Police Service (SAPS), government has identified 30 GBVF hotspots around the country.

"Cabinet has assured the affected communities that working with the police, intervention measures will be strengthened to ensure the protection and safety of women and children," said Cabinet in a statement.

Cabinet has welcomed the R50 million donation from the United Kingdom, which will extend the Solidarity Fund's ongoing efforts to counter the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds, Cabinet said, will focus on projects that support and promote women.

Cabinet also expressed concern at disturbing reports of human trafficking involving women and children in the country. Police are following up and investigating all reported cases related to these crimes.

Cabinet has appealed to the public to report these heinous crimes to the police immediately instead of using social media platforms, which makes it difficult for law enforcement agencies to respond quickly and adequately.

Cabinet urged the public, however, to refrain from peddling fake news, which may cause unnecessary panic, inflame emotions and incite violence in society.

Anyone with information should contact the SAPS on the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or use the free MySAPS Application, which can be downloaded on any iPhone or smartphone.