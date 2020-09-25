Tanzania: Four Teams Listed for Special League Duels At Jmk Park

TANZANIA AMPUTEE Football (TAFF) is finalising preparations for a special league that will involve people with disabilities.

The league will officially start at the Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete Youth Park in Dar es Salaam on October 4, this year.

However, only four teams confirmed to participate in the league by late yesterday.

The teams are River Valley AFC, L.S.L AFC, Bullymun AFC and Drogheda AFC.

Speaking to 'Daily News' Reporter, TAFF President Peter Sarungi said that already 80 per cent of the preparations for the tournament have been completed.

"Preparations for the league of people with disabilities which is expected to take place early next month are 80 per cent complete. We are currently in the process of finding sponsors who can bankroll this league. "There are some requirements for participants including equipment such as crutches as well as purchasing other basic necessities. We would like to urge Tanzanians to participate by donating their state and property donations for supporting the league," said Sarungi.

Tanzania is doing well in amputee football at the regional level.

Last year the national amputee football team 'Tembo Warriors' defeated Rwanda 3-0 in the East and Central Africa Amputee Football (CECAAF) championships staged at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.